Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.81% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Citigroup upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $162.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.35.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $138.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business's 50-day moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day moving average is $131.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,920,450. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after buying an additional 4,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after buying an additional 3,046,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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