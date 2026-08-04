Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $0.51, Zacks reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.650--0.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Gilead Sciences' conference call:

Base business sales rose 10% year over year to $7.6 billion, prompting Gilead to raise its 2026 base-business sales outlook to $29.8 billion–$30.1 billion and total product sales outlook to $30.1 billion–$30.4 billion.

year over year to $7.6 billion, prompting Gilead to raise its 2026 base-business sales outlook to $29.8 billion–$30.1 billion and total product sales outlook to $30.1 billion–$30.4 billion. HIV sales grew 12%, with quarterly PrEP revenue exceeding $1 billion for the first time and Yeztugo achieving more than 70% six-month reinjection persistence. Gilead raised its full-year HIV growth forecast to 9%–10% and continues to expect approximately $1 billion in 2026 Yeztugo sales.

Trodelvy sales increased 26% to $457 million, supported by demand in breast cancer and new first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer approvals. Livdelzi sales more than doubled to $167 million, while positive IDEAL results could expand its PBC opportunity.

The company highlighted several potential growth catalysts, including an expected August FDA decision for once-daily BIC/LEN, a potential 2027 launch for once-weekly oral HIV treatment, and a December 23 FDA decision for anito-cel in multiple myeloma.

Cell therapy sales fell 14% year over year to $417 million amid competitive pressure, particularly for Tecartus. Acquisitions of Arcellx, Tubulis, and Ouro generated approximately $11.2 billion in acquired IPR&D expenses, driving reported non-GAAP EPS to negative $6.75 and full-year EPS guidance to negative $0.65–negative $0.30.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,084,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,559. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.32.

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported a quarterly loss of $6.75 per share, which was better than analysts’ expected loss of approximately $7.07–$7.26 per share. Product sales increased 8% year over year and exceeded Wall Street estimates, providing support for the shares. Gilead Sciences Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Gilead reported a quarterly loss of $6.75 per share, which was better than analysts’ expected loss of approximately $7.07–$7.26 per share. Product sales increased 8% year over year and exceeded Wall Street estimates, providing support for the shares. Positive Sentiment: HIV medicines delivered double-digit sales growth. Yeztugo, Gilead’s newer HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis drug, narrowly beat sales expectations, keeping attention on its potential to become a major long-term growth driver. Gilead’s High-Profile HIV Drug Beat

HIV medicines delivered double-digit sales growth. Yeztugo, Gilead’s newer HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis drug, narrowly beat sales expectations, keeping attention on its potential to become a major long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: California’s highest court ruled in Gilead’s favor in a product-liability case, finding that drugmakers do not have a legal duty to develop an even safer alternative when an existing medicine is considered safe. The decision reduces a potentially significant legal risk. California Court Rules for Gilead

California’s highest court ruled in Gilead’s favor in a product-liability case, finding that drugmakers do not have a legal duty to develop an even safer alternative when an existing medicine is considered safe. The decision reduces a potentially significant legal risk. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead posted a quarterly loss because of costs associated with recent acquisitions, although its underlying operating performance benefited from stronger HIV demand. Gilead Second-Quarter Sales Rise

Gilead posted a quarterly loss because of costs associated with recent acquisitions, although its underlying operating performance benefited from stronger HIV demand. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered its full-year Veklury forecast after sales of the COVID-19 treatment plunged 81% in the quarter. This highlights continuing pressure on a legacy revenue stream. Gilead Swings to Loss on R&D Costs

Management lowered its full-year Veklury forecast after sales of the COVID-19 treatment plunged 81% in the quarter. This highlights continuing pressure on a legacy revenue stream. Negative Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance of $30.1 billion to $30.4 billion is below the $30.5 billion analyst consensus, which may limit enthusiasm despite better-than-expected EPS guidance. AIDS Healthcare Foundation also criticized Gilead’s pricing and business practices, adding reputational pressure. AHF Crowns Gilead Corporate Welfare King

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,954,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,160,851.23. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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