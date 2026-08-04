Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.650--0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.1 billion-$30.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.5 billion.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,855,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,565. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at $15,395,077.28. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after buying an additional 3,046,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,520,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,168,501,000 after buying an additional 1,936,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,698,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,399,734,000 after buying an additional 1,195,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,227,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $150,636,000 after purchasing an additional 966,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,734,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $336,007,000 after purchasing an additional 919,106 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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