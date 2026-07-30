Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.8950) per share and revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.18). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 215.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.08%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 million.

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Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 322.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 121,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,427,600 shares of the company's stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,767 shares of the company's stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 139,126 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DNA

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc is a synthetic biology company that designs custom microbes for customers across a range of industries. Utilizing a proprietary organism foundry platform, the company engineers cells to produce high-value chemicals, enzymes, and other biological materials. By integrating automation, data analytics and machine learning, Ginkgo Bioworks seeks to accelerate the development of biologically derived solutions at industrial scale.

The company's services span the entire development cycle, from genetic design and strain optimization to fermentation and downstream processing.

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