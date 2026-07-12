Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.1667.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 909,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,245. The company's 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $309.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Glacier Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 122.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana. Through its network of community banks, the company delivers commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and agricultural clients. With a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Glacier Bancorp combines local market expertise with regional scale to offer customized financial solutions that address the unique needs of the communities it serves.

Established in 1955 as Glacier Bank, the company has expanded both organically and through targeted acquisitions to build a presence across the Mountain West and into the Upper Midwest and Southwest.

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