Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.1667.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:GBCI opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.74. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company's fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49.

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Glacier Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 122.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 218.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company's stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana. Through its network of community banks, the company delivers commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and agricultural clients. With a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Glacier Bancorp combines local market expertise with regional scale to offer customized financial solutions that address the unique needs of the communities it serves.

Established in 1955 as Glacier Bank, the company has expanded both organically and through targeted acquisitions to build a presence across the Mountain West and into the Upper Midwest and Southwest.

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