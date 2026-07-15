Gladstone Commercial Corporation Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 413.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

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Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $608.51 million, a PE ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.94 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 751.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 71.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company's stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company's primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

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