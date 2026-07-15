Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 413.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

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Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.2%

GOOD opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.51 million, a P/E ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.94 million. Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company's primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

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