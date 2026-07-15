Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 413.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

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Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $608.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.94 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 12.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 525.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 215,245 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company's primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

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