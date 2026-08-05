Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 12.74%.

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Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 620,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,930. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.54 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial's payout ratio is 666.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 525.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 215,245 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. Huntington initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gladstone Commercial

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company's primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

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