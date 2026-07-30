Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $25.4190 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 186.47% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $642.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $17.14.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Gladstone Investment's dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 36.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,249 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Gladstone Investment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised Gladstone Investment from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.75.

View Our Latest Report on Gladstone Investment

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment NASDAQ: GAIN is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that focuses on providing debt and equity financing to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed closed-end fund, Gladstone Investment seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation for its shareholders by originating senior secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. The firm typically targets established businesses with revenues between $10 million and $150 million, across a range of industry sectors including business services, health care, industrials and specialty manufacturing.

The company's investment strategy centers on deploying capital through first-lien and second-lien term loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments, often including warrants or other equity kickers.

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