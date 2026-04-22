Glaukos (GKOS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Glaukos to post earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $136.8880 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.The firm had revenue of $143.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Glaukos Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $130.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $1,760,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,207,448.28. The trade was a 44.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 2,511 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $267,321.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,467,806.82. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,155 shares of company stock worth $5,506,094. Insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Glaukos by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Glaukos from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Glaukos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Glaukos from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

Further Reading

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