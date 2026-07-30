Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $166.00 and last traded at $161.9730, with a volume of 3136767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.33.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.93 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 34.34%.Glaukos's revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

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Trending Headlines about Glaukos

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue substantially exceeded expectations: Q2 2026 net sales reached a record $185.6 million, up approximately 50% year over year and well above the roughly $151 million analyst consensus. The company’s quarterly loss of $0.14 per share was also narrower than the expected $0.21–$0.28 loss and improved from $0.24 a year earlier. Glaukos Q2 earnings report

Q2 2026 net sales reached a record $185.6 million, up approximately 50% year over year and well above the roughly $151 million analyst consensus. The company’s quarterly loss of $0.14 per share was also narrower than the expected $0.21–$0.28 loss and improved from $0.24 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Glaukos forecast 2026 revenue of $680 million to $700 million, versus the prior consensus estimate of approximately $630 million. The higher outlook reinforces expectations for continued demand across its glaucoma and other eye-care products. Glaukos second-quarter financial results

Glaukos forecast 2026 revenue of $680 million to $700 million, versus the prior consensus estimate of approximately $630 million. The higher outlook reinforces expectations for continued demand across its glaucoma and other eye-care products. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress supports longer-term growth: The pivotal trial of the PRESERFLO MicroShunt for treatment-resistant glaucoma has completed enrollment, an important step toward potential regulatory and commercial expansion. PRESERFLO MicroShunt trial enrollment

The pivotal trial of the PRESERFLO MicroShunt for treatment-resistant glaucoma has completed enrollment, an important step toward potential regulatory and commercial expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with multiple buy or outperform ratings and recent price targets ranging from $150 to $175. However, UBS initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $150 target, indicating valuation concerns after the stock’s strong run. UBS Glaukos coverage

Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with multiple buy or outperform ratings and recent price targets ranging from $150 to $175. However, UBS initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $150 target, indicating valuation concerns after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow remain weak: Glaukos continues to report an operating and net loss, while operating cash flow was negative during the quarter. Continued investment and losses could limit near-term earnings upside.

Glaukos continues to report an operating and net loss, while operating cash flow was negative during the quarter. Continued investment and losses could limit near-term earnings upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: CFO Alex Thurman sold 10,000 shares for approximately $1.6 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its significance as a discretionary bearish signal, but broader recent insider activity has consisted of sales rather than purchases. Glaukos insider sale

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Glaukos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leana Wen sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,829,585.65. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,024,960. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 61,273 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,348,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $575,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,608 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,376,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $381,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $152,476,000 after buying an additional 913,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,609,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $181,751,000 after purchasing an additional 691,289 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 873,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $98,677,000 after buying an additional 663,849 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Up 7.0%

The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

Further Reading

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