Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

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A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Global Business Travel Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Global Business Travel Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $9.50 target price on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Business Travel Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott sold 574,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $5,369,863.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,582,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,150,217.85. This represents a 18.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen A. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 596,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,574,067.95. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,572,683 shares of company stock worth $14,704,271. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 169.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 40,328 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 294,527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,365 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company's stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.93. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Global Business Travel Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.55 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group NYSE: GBTG, formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

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