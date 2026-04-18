Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

GBTG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.20 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.81.

Get GBTG alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GBTG

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 4.6%

GBTG stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Global Business Travel Group has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.48 million. Global Business Travel Group had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,347,000. Attestor Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,917,000. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,073,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,680,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,857,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,010,000 after buying an additional 2,744,068 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group NYSE: GBTG, formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global Business Travel Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global Business Travel Group wasn't on the list.

While Global Business Travel Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here