Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.3333.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Global-e Online

In other Global-e Online news, COO Shahar Tamari sold 28,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,956,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,519,793.70. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $536,311.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,200,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,157,866.44. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,816 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,713. Insiders own 11.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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