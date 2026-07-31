Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.3333.

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A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Huntington started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.7%

GNL stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.18). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 8.72%.The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.37 million. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.840 EPS.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Global Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is presently -190.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 180.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company's stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

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