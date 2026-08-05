Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.68 million. Global Net Lease updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.820-0.850 EPS.

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Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 2,804,462 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.02. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Global Net Lease's payout ratio is currently -190.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. Huntington assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 180.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 846.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company's stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

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