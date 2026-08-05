Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Payments to earn $16.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get Global Payments alerts: Sign Up

Global Payments Stock Down 0.8%

GPN stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The firm's revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-13.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Global Payments

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Payments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Global Payments reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $3.46 per share , slightly above analyst estimates of $3.44-$3.45 and up from $3.10 a year earlier. The result was supported by momentum in the company’s Genius platform. Global Payments Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Genius Platform Momentum

Global Payments reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of , slightly above analyst estimates of $3.44-$3.45 and up from $3.10 a year earlier. The result was supported by momentum in the company’s Genius platform. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted net revenue reached approximately $3.16 billion , while reported GAAP revenue rose 68.6% year over year to $3.32 billion. Global Payments also said it had returned $1.2 billion to shareholders year to date and approved a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. Global Payments Q2 Revenue Rises to $3.32 Billion

Adjusted net revenue reached approximately , while reported GAAP revenue rose 68.6% year over year to $3.32 billion. Global Payments also said it had returned $1.2 billion to shareholders year to date and approved a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s normalized adjusted net revenue increased about 4%, and management continues to target roughly 4%-5% constant-currency revenue growth for 2026. However, quarterly revenue was essentially in line with expectations rather than a significant beat.

The company’s normalized adjusted net revenue increased about 4%, and management continues to target roughly 4%-5% constant-currency revenue growth for 2026. However, quarterly revenue was essentially in line with expectations rather than a significant beat. Negative Sentiment: Global Payments reduced its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $13.60-$13.80 , below the roughly $13.84 analyst consensus. Its revenue outlook of $9.7 billion-$9.8 billion was also reported below expectations, although the comparison may reflect changes in reporting scope following portfolio transactions. Global Payments Cuts Annual Forecasts as Middle East Conflict Hits Travel Spending

Global Payments reduced its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to , below the roughly $13.84 analyst consensus. Its revenue outlook of $9.7 billion-$9.8 billion was also reported below expectations, although the comparison may reflect changes in reporting scope following portfolio transactions. Negative Sentiment: Management cited the impact of the Middle East conflict on travel spending, creating concern that weaker travel activity could pressure payment volumes and offset the Genius platform’s growth. The lowered outlook appears to be outweighing the earnings beat for investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Global Payments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global Payments wasn't on the list.

While Global Payments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here