Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.600-13.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Susquehanna set a $111.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Payments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The company's revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-13.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Global Payments by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 945 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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