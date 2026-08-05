Global Water Resources (GWRS) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $14.9270 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.09 million. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Global Water Resources Price Performance

Global Water Resources stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.81 million, a P/E ratio of 104.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0253 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Global Water Resources's payout ratio is presently 428.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, COO Christopher D. Krygier purchased 5,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,022.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,031.95. This represents a 105.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Liebman acquired 7,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,230. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 53.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 686,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,753 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,153 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Water Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Global Water Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc NASDAQ: GWRS is a publicly traded holding company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in the ownership and management of water and wastewater utilities. The company provides critical potable water delivery, wastewater collection and treatment, and reclaimed water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across select communities in Central and Southern Arizona.

The company operates multiple regulated utility systems, serving communities such as Anthem, Biltmore, Florence and San Tan Valley.

Further Reading

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