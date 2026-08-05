GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

GFS opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $92.55.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. GlobalFoundries's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.560 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,556.74. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samak L. Azar sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $37,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,159,261.08. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,450 shares of company stock worth $1,412,000.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,825 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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