Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 622,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session's volume of 976,284 shares.The stock last traded at $79.8880 and had previously closed at $79.91.

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Key Globalstar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Globalstar this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Globalstar in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Globalstar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globalstar has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globalstar

Globalstar Stock Down 0.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.Globalstar's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $43,670.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,656.74. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $39,085.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 143,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,215,273.88. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,154 shares of company stock valued at $238,045. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 610.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 931 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data communications services. Through a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company delivers reliable satellite connectivity to users in remote or underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. Its product portfolio includes satellite phones, two-way satellite data modems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices designed for tracking, monitoring and emergency notification.

Founded in 1991 as a joint venture between Loral and Qualcomm, Globalstar launched its first fleet of 48 satellites between 1998 and 2000.

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