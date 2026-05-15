Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target points to a potential upside of 46.92% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLOB. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Globant from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.88.

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Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. Globant has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Globant had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $607.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $601.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Globant's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $136,893,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 14,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,057,594 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $118,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Globant by 6,875.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 929,245 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $84,413,000 after purchasing an additional 915,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Globant by 601.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 783,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $44,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,703 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 630,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Key Globant News

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Globant reported Q1 2026 EPS of $1.50 , matching analyst expectations, while revenue came in at $607.1 million , slightly above estimates. The company also said it is pushing deeper into AI-native tech services , which may support longer-term growth. Article Title

Globant reported , matching analyst expectations, while revenue came in at , slightly above estimates. The company also said it is pushing deeper into , which may support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Management announced a new $125 million share buyback program , which can signal confidence in the business and provide support for the stock. Article Title

Management announced a , which can signal confidence in the business and provide support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Globant guided Q2 2026 EPS of $1.45-$1.55 and FY 2026 EPS of $6.10-$6.50 , both slightly ahead of consensus on the full-year outlook but roughly in line for the next quarter. This suggests steady expectations rather than a major near-term surprise. Article Title

Globant guided and , both slightly ahead of consensus on the full-year outlook but roughly in line for the next quarter. This suggests steady expectations rather than a major near-term surprise. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing securities class-action lawsuit headlines from multiple law firms are adding legal overhang and uncertainty for investors, with deadlines centered on June 23, 2026. Article Title

Ongoing headlines from multiple law firms are adding legal overhang and uncertainty for investors, with deadlines centered on June 23, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The company’s revenue fell 0.7% year over year, and management is operating against a backdrop of slower growth and heavy stock weakness versus its longer-term averages, which may keep enthusiasm in check. Article Title

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

Further Reading

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