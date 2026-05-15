Globant Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 4,761 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 569% compared to the typical daily volume of 712 call options.

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Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,374,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,534. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. Globant has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $607.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.66 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Globant

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLOB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 69.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,237 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globant by 61.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,280 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,122 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Globant by 823.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,894 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 94,424 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Globant by 192.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,970 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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