Globe Life (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) CEO James Matthew Darden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total transaction of $9,121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,663,215.93. This represents a 46.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Globe Life Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.37. The company had a trading volume of 655,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business's 50 day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $191.55.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 19.58%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,348,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 34,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company's stock worth $123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 879,391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,907 shares of the company's stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,411,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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