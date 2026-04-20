Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) CEO Scott Arthur Beck Buys 3,700 Shares

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) CEO Scott Arthur Beck acquired 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,489.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 443,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,380.42. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Arthur Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Scott Arthur Beck acquired 2,800 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,344.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Scott Arthur Beck acquired 27,386 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.78.

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Gloo Price Performance

Shares of Gloo stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 127,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,539. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $5.78. Gloo Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. purchased a new position in Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,225,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gloo during the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gloo during the 4th quarter worth $1,423,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gloo during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gloo during the 4th quarter worth $511,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOO. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Gloo in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a "sell (e-)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gloo in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gloo

About Gloo

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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