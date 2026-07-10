Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Director Buys 615,384 Shares of Stock

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) Director Derek Todd Green purchased 615,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 865,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,812,498. This represents a 246.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Gloo Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ GLOO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. 927,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gloo Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GLOO shares. Weiss Ratings raised Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gloo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gloo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gloo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Gloo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gloo during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Gloo Company Profile

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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