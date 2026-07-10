Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent Sells 13,000 Shares

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $51,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,605,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,327,900. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 20,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $59,600.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 125,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $41,360.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,700 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $54,937.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 300 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $1,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $57,840.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $18,040.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 15,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $67,548.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $6,736.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 3,800 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $17,252.00.

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Gloo Trading Down 3.0%

GLOO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 927,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,335. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.18. Gloo Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOO. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gloo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gloo by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gloo during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gloo in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000.

About Gloo

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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