Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent Sells 21,000 Shares

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,196,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,160. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $20,724.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 20,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $64,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $3,140.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 100 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $337.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 20,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $59,600.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 125,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $51,740.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $41,360.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,700 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $54,937.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 300 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $1,392.00.

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Gloo Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of GLOO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 238,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,474. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.21. Gloo Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $289.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gloo Holdings will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOO. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gloo in the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gloo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Gloo during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOO. Benchmark lifted their target price on Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gloo in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e)" rating on shares of Gloo in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Gloo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOO

Gloo Company Profile

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

Further Reading

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