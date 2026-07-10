Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Sells $59,600.00 in Stock

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 20,000 shares of Gloo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,290,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 125,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $51,740.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $41,360.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,700 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $54,937.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 300 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $1,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $57,840.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $18,040.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 15,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $67,548.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $6,736.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 3,800 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $17,252.00.

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Gloo Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GLOO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 927,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gloo Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gloo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gloo by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gloo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gloo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gloo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLOO

Gloo Company Profile

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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