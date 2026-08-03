GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Citigroup

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $110.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GoDaddy to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $109.00 to $93.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair cut shares of GoDaddy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $154.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.33.

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GoDaddy Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,658. The stock's 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $158.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 660.96% and a net margin of 17.83%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $30,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,390.72. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $48,704.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,750.70. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,228. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 93.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Positive Sentiment: A bullish investment thesis describes GoDaddy as a resilient, cash-generative business with a sticky small-business customer base, bundled services, strong returns on invested capital and substantial share-buyback potential. The article argues that artificial-intelligence concerns are overstated and that the stock’s valuation does not reflect its free-cash-flow strength. GoDaddy: The Market Didn't Get The Memo

A bullish investment thesis describes GoDaddy as a resilient, cash-generative business with a sticky small-business customer base, bundled services, strong returns on invested capital and substantial share-buyback potential. The article argues that artificial-intelligence concerns are overstated and that the stock’s valuation does not reflect its free-cash-flow strength. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted GoDaddy as a strong growth stock through its Style Scores framework, adding to the favorable fundamental narrative surrounding the company. Here's Why GoDaddy Is a Strong Growth Stock

Zacks highlighted GoDaddy as a strong growth stock through its Style Scores framework, adding to the favorable fundamental narrative surrounding the company. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush reduced its price target from $109 to $93 but maintained an “Outperform” rating, signaling continued confidence in GoDaddy while acknowledging more limited upside. Raymond James also moved the stock to “Outperform,” while Cantor Fitzgerald, Evercore ISI and Wells Fargo maintained neutral or hold ratings. Wedbush Price Target Update

Wedbush reduced its price target from $109 to $93 but maintained an “Outperform” rating, signaling continued confidence in GoDaddy while acknowledging more limited upside. Raymond James also moved the stock to “Outperform,” while Cantor Fitzgerald, Evercore ISI and Wells Fargo maintained neutral or hold ratings. Negative Sentiment: Kaplan Fox announced an investigation into potential securities-law violations involving GoDaddy and is soliciting investors who suffered losses or have relevant information. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but securities investigations can create legal, reputational and investor-confidence risks. Kaplan Fox GoDaddy Investigation

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

Further Reading

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