GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of GoDaddy from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $154.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GoDaddy to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.14.

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GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $20.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. 1,877,126 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $165.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.83. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 17.32%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,373 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $752,397.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,747 shares in the company, valued at $46,884,185.42. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $30,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,390.72. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,228. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 90.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Positive Sentiment: GoDaddy reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.30 billion, up 6.6% year over year and slightly above expectations, while adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share exceeded the $1.69–$1.72 consensus range. GoDaddy second-quarter financial results

GoDaddy reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.30 billion, up 6.6% year over year and slightly above expectations, while adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share exceeded the $1.69–$1.72 consensus range. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion free-cash-flow target for 2026, supporting the company’s cash-generation investment case. GoDaddy third-quarter forecast and free cash flow target

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion free-cash-flow target for 2026, supporting the company’s cash-generation investment case. Positive Sentiment: AI-powered Airo continued to show strong traction, with annualized recurring revenue reportedly increasing fivefold to $50 million. Total recurring revenue reached about $4.4 billion, while record margins and free cash flow were highlighted as additional strengths. GoDaddy Q2 earnings call highlights

AI-powered Airo continued to show strong traction, with annualized recurring revenue reportedly increasing fivefold to $50 million. Total recurring revenue reached about $4.4 billion, while record margins and free cash flow were highlighted as additional strengths. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James lowered GoDaddy from “strong buy” to “outperform,” citing limited visibility, but maintained a $100 price target—only modestly above the price referenced in the analyst note. Raymond James GoDaddy rating change

Raymond James lowered GoDaddy from “strong buy” to “outperform,” citing limited visibility, but maintained a $100 price target—only modestly above the price referenced in the analyst note. Negative Sentiment: Investors viewed the outlook as underwhelming: third-quarter revenue guidance was broadly in line with estimates, while full-year revenue guidance of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion offered limited upside. The muted forecast overshadowed the quarterly earnings beat. GoDaddy outlook reaction

Investors viewed the outlook as underwhelming: third-quarter revenue guidance was broadly in line with estimates, while full-year revenue guidance of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion offered limited upside. The muted forecast overshadowed the quarterly earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Separate law-firm announcements about investigations into potential securities-law violations add headline and litigation risk, although they do not represent a finding of wrongdoing. GoDaddy securities investigation announcement

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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