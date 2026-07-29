goeasy (TSE:GSY) Downgraded by ATB Cormark Capital Markets to "Underperform"

goeasy (TSE:GSY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$35.00 target price on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' price objective indicates a potential downside of 29.69% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$34.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on goeasy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$44.00 to C$36.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of goeasy from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of C$37.89.

Get goeasy alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on goeasy

goeasy Stock Down 2.4%

TSE GSY traded down C$1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 56,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,785. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$27.60 and a 52 week high of C$216.50. The firm has a market cap of C$798.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. goeasy had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 15.76%.The company had revenue of C$412.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 20.3207343 earnings per share for the current year.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider goeasy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and goeasy wasn't on the list.

While goeasy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here