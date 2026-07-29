Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

goeasy (TSE:GSY) Downgraded by ATB Cormark Capital Markets to "Underperform"

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
goeasy logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ATB Cormark downgraded goeasy from “market perform” to “underperform” and set a C$35 target price, implying roughly 29.7% downside from the reported trading price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly cautious: MarketBeat lists a consensus “Reduce” rating and an average target price of C$37.89, with one Buy, six Hold, and two Sell ratings.
  • goeasy shares fell 2.4% to C$49.78, while the company reported a quarterly loss of C$1.90 per share, negative return on equity of 26.45%, and negative net margin of 15.76%.
  • Five stocks we like better than goeasy.

goeasy (TSE:GSY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$35.00 target price on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' price objective indicates a potential downside of 29.69% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$34.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on goeasy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$44.00 to C$36.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of goeasy from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of C$37.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on goeasy

goeasy Stock Down 2.4%

TSE GSY traded down C$1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 56,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,785. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$27.60 and a 52 week high of C$216.50. The firm has a market cap of C$798.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. goeasy had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 15.76%.The company had revenue of C$412.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 20.3207343 earnings per share for the current year.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for goeasy (TSE:GSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in goeasy Right Now?

Before you consider goeasy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and goeasy wasn't on the list.

While goeasy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines