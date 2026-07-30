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Gogo (GOGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Gogo logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gogo is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6. Analysts anticipate earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of approximately $229.4 million, with the earnings call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Gogo shares opened at $3.88, near the lower end of their 52-week range of $3.02 to $16.82. The company has a $524.7 million market capitalization, while institutional investors own approximately 69.6% of outstanding shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Gogo has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50, despite one analyst maintaining a $12 target and another recently lowering its target to $7.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $229.3520 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $524.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.16. Gogo has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Gogo by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 300.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,163 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOGO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gogo from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOGO

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc is a leading provider of in-flight connectivity and entertainment solutions for commercial and business aviation. The company specializes in delivering broadband internet, voice and text services, and streaming entertainment to passengers at 35,000 feet. Gogo's offerings include both air-to-ground (ATG) networks and satellite-based connectivity, enabling reliable in-flight internet access across a range of aircraft types.

Gogo's ATG network spans the United States and portions of Canada, using ground towers to transmit data signals directly to equipped aircraft.

See Also

Earnings History for Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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