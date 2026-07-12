Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.7857.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GROY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Gold Royalty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gold Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gold Royalty from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Gold Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY remained flat at $2.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,018,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,857. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $604.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 363,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,278 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the first quarter worth $40,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm's diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

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