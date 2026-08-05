Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.34 million.

Get Gold Royalty alerts: Sign Up

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GROY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 3,430,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,420. The business's 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.94. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 363,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,278 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 68.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm's diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Gold Royalty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gold Royalty wasn't on the list.

While Gold Royalty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here