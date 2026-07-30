Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $78.8860 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.78 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:GSBD opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $995.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.5%. Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend payout ratio is 196.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Goldman Sachs BDC

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $194,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 931,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 53,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 80.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company's stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc NYSE: GSBD is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company's primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm's global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

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