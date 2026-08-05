Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the investment management company's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.90.

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Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 733,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.39. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,544 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 140.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 24.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,355 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company's stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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