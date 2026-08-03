Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

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Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.19. 1,439,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,656. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on GBDC

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,447 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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