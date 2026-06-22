Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.0909.

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Goosehead Insurance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

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Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $36.88 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $106.84. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $79.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.94%.Goosehead Insurance's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Arthur Martin purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $173,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $173,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $390,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,995,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,123,536.80. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $480,718 and sold 219,192 shares valued at $9,092,267. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,542,186 shares of the company's stock worth $114,769,000 after purchasing an additional 861,374 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,292,227 shares of the company's stock worth $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 559,087 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,002,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,448,000 after acquiring an additional 556,293 shares in the last quarter. Langdon Equity Partners bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,892,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3,485.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 376,114 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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