Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 4.6% - What's Next?

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.62 and last traded at $54.2830. 70,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 491,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Read Our Latest Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 7.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $79.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Goosehead Insurance's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO John Arthur Martin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $173,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $173,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $390,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,995,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,123,536.80. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $480,718 and have sold 219,192 shares valued at $9,092,267. 38.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,292,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 559,087 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,002,003 shares of the company's stock worth $147,448,000 after purchasing an additional 556,293 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,542,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,769,000 after buying an additional 861,374 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,939,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,500 shares of the company's stock worth $108,412,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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