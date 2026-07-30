Graham (GHM) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $65.6040 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Graham had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.10%.The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Graham to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Graham Price Performance

GHM stock opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Graham has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $125.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27.

Graham News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Graham this week:

Neutral Sentiment: The recent coverage is unrelated to Graham Corporation’s operations, financial results, contracts, or outlook. The name overlap with Senator Lindsey Graham may create headline confusion, but these reports do not provide a fundamental explanation for the movement in GHM . Netanyahu and Zelenskyy meet Trump as Washington honors Lindsey Graham

The recent coverage is unrelated to Graham Corporation’s operations, financial results, contracts, or outlook. The name overlap with Senator Lindsey Graham may create headline confusion, but these reports do not provide a fundamental explanation for the movement in . Neutral Sentiment: No company-specific catalyst—such as a new defense contract, earnings update, analyst action, or guidance change—appears in the supplied articles. Trading volume was elevated relative to Graham Corporation’s average, suggesting the decline may reflect broader market activity, profit-taking, or other news not included here rather than the funeral coverage itself.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Graham from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Graham from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Graham to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Graham from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Graham from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graham currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

Institutional Trading of Graham

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 7,833.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,625 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 242,529 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $10,356,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graham by 1,993.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 129,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,452 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 48,969 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Further Reading

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