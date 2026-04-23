Graham (NYSE:GHM) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.23 and last traded at $98.0150, with a volume of 8012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Graham from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graham from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Graham from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHM

Graham Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Graham had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Graham Corporation will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Graham by 24.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 459,698 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 39.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,846 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth $1,900,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 56.9% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 69,364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth $1,142,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

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