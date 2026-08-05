GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Announces Earnings Results

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 253.22%.The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 million.

Here are the key takeaways from GRAIL's conference call:

Galleri sales continued to grow: Second-quarter screening revenue rose 24% year over year to $42.6 million, while test volume increased 35% to more than 61,000. The company added approximately 1,000 ordering providers and said growth is coming from brick-and-mortar physicians, digital health partners, employers, and payer partnerships.

Second-quarter screening revenue rose 24% year over year to $42.6 million, while test volume increased 35% to more than 61,000. The company added approximately 1,000 ordering providers and said growth is coming from brick-and-mortar physicians, digital health partners, employers, and payer partnerships. FDA review remains on track: GRAIL expects an FDA advisory committee meeting in fall 2026 and continues to anticipate potential approval in the first part of 2027. Management said the PMA review is progressing through an iterative process and that it is preparing for the advisory committee.

GRAIL expects an FDA advisory committee meeting in fall 2026 and continues to anticipate potential approval in the first part of 2027. Management said the PMA review is progressing through an iterative process and that it is preparing for the advisory committee. Clinical data showed strong detection and safety metrics: Management highlighted false-positive rates below 0.5%, positive predictive values of 50% to 60%, and substantially higher cancer detection when Galleri was added to standard screening. The company also emphasized that roughly 40% to 50% of detected cancers were stage I or II, although the NHS-Galleri trial did not meet its primary endpoint for reducing stage III and IV cancers.

Management highlighted false-positive rates below 0.5%, positive predictive values of 50% to 60%, and substantially higher cancer detection when Galleri was added to standard screening. The company also emphasized that roughly 40% to 50% of detected cancers were stage I or II, although the NHS-Galleri trial did not meet its primary endpoint for reducing stage III and IV cancers. Samsung financing supports international expansion: GRAIL completed a $110 million strategic investment from Samsung and began planning commercialization in South Korea, with potential expansion to Japan and Singapore. Management said discussions around distribution and longer-term collaboration are just beginning.

GRAIL completed a $110 million strategic investment from Samsung and began planning commercialization in South Korea, with potential expansion to Japan and Singapore. Management said discussions around distribution and longer-term collaboration are just beginning. Investment and pricing pressures remain: Adjusted EBITDA loss widened 15% year over year to $90.3 million, while average selling price declined because of greater digital-health volume and lower employer pricing. An Illumina royalty expected to resume toward the end of the fourth quarter will also create a future margin headwind, though management expects minimal Q4 impact.

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GRAIL Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GRAL stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.18. 507,019 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,295. GRAIL has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 3.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRAL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GRAIL from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GRAIL news, insider Andrew John Partridge sold 1,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 163,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,001,117.04. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GRAIL

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GRAIL by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 59.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of GRAIL by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in GRAIL by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,356 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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