Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 224 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grainger (LON:GRI - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 238 to GBX 224 in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 285 to GBX 227 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Grainger from GBX 232 to GBX 210 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grainger currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 222.80.

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Grainger Trading Down 0.3%

GRI opened at GBX 174 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.71. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 167.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.35. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 118.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 213.

Grainger (LON:GRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of £113.70 million during the quarter. Grainger had a net margin of 54.91% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Grainger will post 10.4590732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grainger

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK's largest listed residential landlord, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,000 rental homes to over 25,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.4,300 homes and £1.3bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK. Grainger works in partnership with a large number of public sector organisations to deliver new homes to local communities, including Transport for London, Network Rail, the Ministry of Defence, Lewisham Borough Council and the Local Pensions Partnership. The Grainger team is dedicated to the common purpose of Renting Homes, Enriching Lives, backed by a set of core values.

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