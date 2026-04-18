Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Shares Down 6.5% - Should You Sell?

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Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ( LON:GTE Get Free Report ) dropped 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 528 and last traded at GBX 528. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 394.53. The company has a market capitalization of £186.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, insider Gary Guidry bought 761 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 561 per share, with a total value of £4,269.21. Company insiders own 48.21% of the company's stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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