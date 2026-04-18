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Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Shares Down 6.5% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Gran Tierra Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 6.5% to GBX 528 on Friday on very light trading—only about 325 shares changed hands, roughly 90% below the average daily volume.
  • Insider activity: Gary Guidry bought 761 shares at GBX 561 on Feb 17, and company insiders collectively own 48.21% of the stock.
  • The stock trades near its 50‑day moving average (GBX 526) and well above its 200‑day MA (GBX 394.53); the company has a market cap of £186.38m and a negative PE (-0.97), reflecting current losses.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE - Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 528 and last traded at GBX 528. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 394.53. The company has a market capitalization of £186.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, insider Gary Guidry bought 761 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 561 per share, with a total value of £4,269.21. Company insiders own 48.21% of the company's stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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