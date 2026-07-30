Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $264.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.80 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Grand Canyon Education's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with service revenue up 6.7% to $264 million, operating margin improving to 22%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.81—$0.14 above consensus.

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with service revenue up 6.7% to $264 million, operating margin improving to 22%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.81—$0.14 above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Hybrid-campus enrollment increased 18.5% year over year, while online enrollment remained solid despite difficult comparisons. Management expects hybrid growth to remain in the teens and sees long-term expansion potential from additional sites and healthcare programs.

Hybrid-campus enrollment increased 18.5% year over year, while online enrollment remained solid despite difficult comparisons. Management expects hybrid growth to remain in the teens and sees long-term expansion potential from additional sites and healthcare programs. Positive Sentiment: GCU is pursuing several ground-campus growth initiatives, including expanding its Honors College, launching construction and industrial technology programs, and opening a law school targeted for fall 2027.

GCU is pursuing several ground-campus growth initiatives, including expanding its Honors College, launching construction and industrial technology programs, and opening a law school targeted for fall 2027. Positive Sentiment: The amended 15-year master services agreement with GCU removes GCU’s termination-for-convenience right and is expected to reduce annual service revenue by approximately $20 million but have an immaterial impact on operating income because related academic-cost reimbursements are also eliminated.

The amended 15-year master services agreement with GCU removes GCU’s termination-for-convenience right and is expected to reduce annual service revenue by approximately $20 million but have an immaterial impact on operating income because related academic-cost reimbursements are also eliminated. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained an optimistic outlook but noted pressure from lower online revenue per student, increasing graduations and lower reentries, capacity constraints at several hybrid locations, and higher technology, benefits, and state-tax costs. The company is accelerating share repurchases, with $124.1 million remaining under authorization and a potential credit line to support additional buybacks.

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Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $9.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.13. 499,224 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,610. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.31. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $134.27 and a one year high of $223.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $100.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $171.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOPE

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Grand Canyon Education

Here are the key news stories impacting Grand Canyon Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Grand Canyon Education reported second-quarter EPS of $1.81, exceeding the $1.69 analyst consensus and rising from $1.53 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.7% year over year to $264.05 million, also surpassing the $261.80 million estimate. Grand Canyon Education Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Grand Canyon Education reported second-quarter EPS of $1.81, exceeding the $1.69 analyst consensus and rising from $1.53 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.7% year over year to $264.05 million, also surpassing the $261.80 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $10.18-$10.32, above the $10.07 consensus estimate. The update supports the view that enrollment-related growth and operating efficiency remain on track. Grand Canyon Education Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $10.18-$10.32, above the $10.07 consensus estimate. The update supports the view that enrollment-related growth and operating efficiency remain on track. Positive Sentiment: The company continued to generate substantial cash, with reported quarterly operating cash flow of approximately $108.6 million, while maintaining strong profitability metrics, including a 19.54% net margin and 34.72% return on equity.

The company continued to generate substantial cash, with reported quarterly operating cash flow of approximately $108.6 million, while maintaining strong profitability metrics, including a 19.54% net margin and 34.72% return on equity. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage including a Buy rating and a reported median price target of $200, although institutional ownership activity was mixed, with some funds adding shares and others reducing positions.

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage including a Buy rating and a reported median price target of $200, although institutional ownership activity was mixed, with some funds adding shares and others reducing positions. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.78 was below the $1.83 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of $268.5-$270.5 million was broadly in line with expectations, suggesting the near-term pressure is more related to profitability than sales growth. Grand Canyon Education Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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