Granite Construction (GVA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of ($0.6067) per share and revenue of $782.2610 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Granite Construction had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.10. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Granite Construction's payout ratio is 14.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Granite Construction

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 26,651 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $3,148,016.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,569,743.72. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $182,516.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,447.36. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,042. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,378 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

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