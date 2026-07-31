Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Oppenheimer

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the construction company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target points to a potential upside of 49.54% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GVA. Weiss Ratings cut Granite Construction from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Granite Construction to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Granite Construction from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $139.00 price objective (down from $141.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.50.

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View Our Latest Research Report on GVA

Granite Construction Stock Up 4.7%

GVA traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.37. 555,975 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,495. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $162.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average of $130.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $912.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $782.26 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 6,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $949,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,781. This represents a 48.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Timothy Romer bought 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,363.65. The trade was a 15.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 512.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 30.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 381 shares of the construction company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Granite Construction News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Granite Construction this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 29% year over year to $1.46 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.41 billion analyst estimate. Adjusted EBITDA increased 22% to about $186 million, indicating continued operating growth. Granite Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 29% year over year to $1.46 billion, exceeding the roughly $1.41 billion analyst estimate. Adjusted EBITDA increased 22% to about $186 million, indicating continued operating growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $5.3 billion-$5.5 billion from $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, supported by federal and state infrastructure funding as well as private-sector demand. Granite Construction's Dip Offers A Solid Entry Point

Management raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $5.3 billion-$5.5 billion from $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, supported by federal and state infrastructure funding as well as private-sector demand. Positive Sentiment: One investment analysis described the pullback as an attractive entry opportunity, citing Granite’s growth prospects and valuation. Recent analyst price targets have ranged from $139 to $180, above the stock’s recent trading level. Granite Construction Nears Earnings

One investment analysis described the pullback as an attractive entry opportunity, citing Granite’s growth prospects and valuation. Recent analyst price targets have ranged from $139 to $180, above the stock’s recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA margin outlook of 12.25%-13.25%, suggesting that higher sales are not yet translating into stronger expected margins. Granite Construction Reports Mixed Q2 Results

The company reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA margin outlook of 12.25%-13.25%, suggesting that higher sales are not yet translating into stronger expected margins. Negative Sentiment: Granite reported a $278 million net loss, or a $6.36 diluted-per-share loss, versus $72 million of net income a year earlier. The loss primarily reflected a roughly $360 million non-operating charge tied to transactions involving its 3.75% convertible notes, overshadowing the strong operating results. Granite Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Granite reported a $278 million net loss, or a $6.36 diluted-per-share loss, versus $72 million of net income a year earlier. The loss primarily reflected a roughly $360 million non-operating charge tied to transactions involving its 3.75% convertible notes, overshadowing the strong operating results. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS also missed consensus on an adjusted basis, while the materials segment faced lower margins because of severe Southeast weather and higher quarry-development costs. Recent insider activity was predominantly selling, adding another potential source of investor caution.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

Further Reading

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